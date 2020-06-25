Hina Khan bids stress goodbye with a change of look as she gets a hair cut for herself; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan took to social media to give her fans a sweet surprise as she decided to chop her hair off and get a new look for herself. Check out her post and photos here.

The quarantine has sure lead us into doing a ton of things that we wouldn't try otherwise, however, celebrities have been shelling out major inspiration to try out new things and hence, also get ourselves new looks, if anything. Many keep sharing new updates on social media and today, 's photos seem to have caught our attention yet again and for all the right reasons.

The actress decided to give herself a haircut and so, she chopped her hair shot and oh boy, does she look stunning. The actress seemed to be just as thrilled as we are while fans sent out loads of love to her. She shared a couple of photos and along with it, she went on to write, "Surpriiiisseeeee. Dear stress, Good bye. Chopped some Tension of. #NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect."

Check out Hina Khan's post here:

Meanwhile, Hina has also been spending her quarantine in working out and keeping herself fit. She has recently taken a liking for pilates and so, she has geared up at home with the necessary equipment to keep her going. On the work front, she is gearing up for a web series and it has everyone's attention since it deals with yet another intriguing topic and will see her pair up opposite a new co-star.

