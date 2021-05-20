Hina Khan brightens up the internet with her caramel coffee themed off shoulder outfit; SEE PHOTO

Hina Khan is all shades of brown as she decks up for the coffee theme while posing with a cute expression, holding a coffee cup.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress is considered the style icon of the TV industry. She has a huge fan following on social media because of her charming looks and impeccable fashion sense. The actress often shares pictures and videos of herself on social media for her fans. She has recently appeared in a music video named Patthar Wargi, and she looks dazzling in it. The Bigg Boss 11 fame actress has recently shared a picture in coffee brown shades and fans can’t stop crushing on her.

The new picture of the actress will surely make you crave coffee as she dons different shades of brown. The actress has worn brown and cream shade striped and an off-shoulder top. It is a hi-low top with a knot on the front side. She has paired the looks with coffee brown pants. Her hair is tied up in a neat bun which looks vogue on her. She has put on nude makeup with a beautiful shade of brown lipstick.

See photo here-

Hina Khan became a fashion icon after she entered the reality show Bigg Boss. People liked her non-traditional looks as well as her fashion statement. The actress was last seen on TV in the show Kasauti Zindagi Kay, where she played the role of Komolika. Her look created trends all over the country. The main leads of the show include Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, and Hina Khan. Apart from TV, she has worked in movies and OTT platforms also.

Also read- Hina Khan mourns loss of her father with family; Expresses gratitude towards fans & goes off social media

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×