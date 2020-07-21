Hina Khan calls herself 'Dabangg' as beau Rocky Jaiswal and Nakuul Mehta have a fun banter on her latest post

Nakuul Mehta and Hina Khan's beau indulged in some fun banter on her latest Instagram reel, but it was the actress's reply that caught everyone's attention. Here's what happened between the trio.

loves sharing happy and cheerful posts on social media. Ever since Instagram released its feature 'reels' the actress has been using it extensively to share glimpses from her personal life. Whether it is her fitness regime or family time, Hina has been making the most of the reel feature to interact with her fans. But, her latest reel video, has caught everyone's attention. Why do you ask? Well, it is all because of her beau Rocky Jaiswal and Nakuul Mehta's fun-banter on her video.

It so happened that Hina shared a throwback video of herself on a beach from one of her vacays. In the clip, Hina can be seen jumping with happiness, as she captioned it as 'I want to fly.' Hina's caption received a comment from bestie Nakuul Mehta, but not for her, rather for Rocky Jaiswal. The Ishqbaaaz actor alerted and warned Rocky to get hold of her 'joru' as he playfully joked about her desire to fly high. Rocky also noticed Nakuul's comment by taking a cue from kites. Rocky wrote, 'The kite's place is in the sky, but the thread is still in our hands.'

While the two men indulged in a fun-banter, Hina was quick to notice it and gave a befitting reply to them, proving she's 'sweet yet sassy.' She called her self Dabangg and showed that nobody can catch her or get hold of herself. She replied. You boys. I am no Dor, no Patang. I am Dabang #SherKhan.'

Take a look at the trio's conversation here:

On the work front, Hina is back in action and has begun shooting for her upcoming projects. Recently, Hina and Rocky Jaiswal set out for a date with their masks and shades. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

