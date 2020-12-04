Hina Khan calls herself flawless while sharing a few candid PICS & we definitely agree with her

Hina Khan is currently in Maldives with her family and beau Rocky Jaiswal. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

is enjoying some of the best days of her life in Maldives. After having impressed the audience with her stint in Bigg Boss 14, the actress took some time off and jetted off to the exotic place with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star who happens to be an avid social media user has also been giving wonderful glimpses from her vacay on her personal handle. Fans have been crushing over her pictures yet again!

While we are talking about this, the Hacked actress has shared a few more pictures from her Maldivian vacation that is hard to miss. Although Hina has shared the pictures with her back facing the camera, we can figure out her happiness as she posed for them. She is wearing a printed white breezy kaftan while looking at the beautiful blue sea. What grabs our attention is Hina’s customized hat that reads ‘flawless.’ Well, don’t we all agree with her on that?

Meanwhile, check out her pictures below:

If her solo pictures were not enough, Hina has also treated her fans with some adorable fam jam pics and the ones in which she happily poses with Rocky Jaiswal. The latter has become almost an inevitable part of her family and is often seen joining them doing functions, parties, or holidays. As has been mentioned above, Hina Khan last appeared in Bigg Boss 14 and entered the house as a Toofani Senior. The audience loved her in the reality show once again.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

