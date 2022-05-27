Hina Khan calls Priyanka Chopra Jonas her fashion inspiration: Her confidence is what I admire

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular personalities of the television industry. The actress started her career as ‘Akshara’ in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post that she also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11, where she emerged as the first runner-up. Hina enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The actress recently graced the Cannes Film Festival for the second time and made heads turn with her stunning outfits. She has been documenting all her looks, and her fans can't get enough of her breathtaking pictures.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Hina spilled beans on her Cannes experience and what fashion means to her. The actress started the chat by praising her team who ensured every look of hers had a different touch to it. When asked about her favourite look from this year, Hina said that she loved all her looks as she represented the country by wearing the best of designers and couture pieces. Hina further added that her second experience at Cannes is humbling and a proud feeling. On being questioned about whom she considers to be her fashion inspiration, Hina said, "I have always maintained that the way Priyanka Chopra Jonas rocks red carpets and carries herself at any event, be it a personal or professional one is like nobody else. Her confidence is what I admire the most and I have always been vocal about it. And not just her being a style sensation, but the way she conducts her lifestyle is very admirable."

Hina also expressed her idea of fashion and said that style is not all about being stylish but about feeling confident and comfortable in whatever a person chooses to wear. On asked whether she is a maximalist or a minimalist when it comes to style, the actress said that it depends on her mood and sometimes she opts for an extravagant outfit while sometimes she chooses to keep it simple.

In the recent post, Hina was seen enjoying herself with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Budapest. In the pictures shared by her she can be seen enjoying the Thermal Spring Bath in Budapest.

On the professional front, Hina is all set to essay the role of a strong-headed police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new web series 'Seven One'.

