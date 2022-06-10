Hina Khan casts a spell on fans as she dons printed co-ords & enjoys her royal stay in Abu Dhabi; PICS

Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful and highly talented actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame with her daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the role of Akshara. Her real personality was highly appreciated when she entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress was recently seen walking the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Her fans were amazed at her fashionable looks at the event. Hina Khan is presently enjoying her stay in Abu Dhabi and her pictures are offering fashion goals for all.

In the pictures shared by the actress, we are truly taken aback by the royal aesthetics of her photos. The actress is flaunting her toned physique with her printed crop top and matching dhoti-style skirt. She paired the look with a red flowy shrug and beige stylish heels. She has sported blue statement earrings and red lipstick, which complement her looks. Hina captioned, “Experienced the life of royals at this enchanting @emiratespalace Thank you @visitabudhabi for hosting me and making this trip so welcoming and warm.. @emiratespalace your hospitality precedes you #HKInAbuDhabi #EmiratesPalace #SummerInAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi.”

See the post here-

Hina Khan was last seen at Cannes 2022 for the promotion of her movie, Country of Blind. She also talked about certain discrimination toward TV stars, “I now feel that with the rise of OTT which has honestly been a boon to actors across all mediums, the lines are slowly coming closer, in fact, to bring actors together more than segregating them through mediums. Though yes there will still be labelling of mediums by many, but with actors from all mediums working on OTT projects, it is definitely a blessing in disguise to blur these lines,” says Hina.

