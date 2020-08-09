Hina Khan celebrates 'darling daddy's' birthday at home with cake; Quips 'He's only 35 years still'

Naagin 5 star Hina Khan celebrated her daddy dearest's birthday at home recently, and gave a glimpse of the quaint birthday celebration at home. Take a look.

's love for her family is not hidden from anyone. The actress shares a warm rapport with her parents, and never misses a chance to make them feel extra love and special. From baking a cake for her mother to goofing around with her father, Hina's camaraderie with her folks is blissful. Recently, the beautiful diva celebrated her daddy dearest' birthday at home and took social media by awe. The actress gave a glimpse of her father's birthday celebration at home on her Instagram handle, and it showed the pure love shared between a father and daughter.

In the video, Hina's family members can be seen feeding pieces of cake to her dotting daddy, while she recorded this beautiful and memorable moment on her phone. While we cannot see her, she is heard saying, 'Wish you a very happy 60th birthday.' To which his dad replies, 'Last year only I was 35 years old, how can I grow 25 years older so soon.' Hina chuckles and others are seen divulging in the creamy cake. Sharing this awe-inspiring moment, Hina wrote, 'Happy birthday darling daddy. He is only 35 abhi. We love you.'

Within moments, her fans showered her and the family with love and blessings. Hina's friends from the industry also shared their best wishes to her dad, as they wished their uncle a 'happy birthday.' Pearl V Puri, Sahil Anand, Monalisa, Aamir Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Mohit Khaturia, Vikaas Kalantri, Ariah Agarwal and several others wished Hina's poured their love on Hina's father on his special day.

Here is a glimpse of Hina's post for her dad:

Meanwhile, Hina will be seen flaunting her never-before-seen avatar in Naagin 5. The much-waited supernatural thriller premieres tonight (August 9, 2020). Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar setting the premise for the season. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

