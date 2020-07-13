Hina Khan celebrates late Sushant Singh Rajput as she grooves to Dil Bechara’s song; Watch

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will release digitally on July 24, 2020

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Bollywood stars and Television actors, alike, took to social media to pen heartwarming notes for the late actor remembering him and celebrating his life. Amidst a host of stars, , too, penned a heartwarming note for the late Ked; Watcharnath actor and today, Hina Khan took to Instagram to share a few stories wherein she is seen remembering Sushant Singh Rajput by grooving to his song from Dil Bechara titled Khulke Jeene Ka. In the said video, Hina Khan is seen listening to the song and simply enjoying it and alongside the video, Hina wrote, “#SSR”

Ever since Sushant’s demise, fans of the actor have sparked a debate around nepotism on social media pointing that Sushant claimed his life because he was made to feel like an outsider in the industry and that bigwigs sabotaged his career. Amid the ongoing Nepotism debate, in a recent interview, Hina Khan opened up on nepotism as she said that although everyone have their own share of struggles, however, as an outsider, one needs to work very hard to get noticed. “If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director," said Hina.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Zee5's Unlock opposite and released online on June 27, 2020. As for Dil Bechara, Sushant’s last film will release digitally on July 24, 2020.

