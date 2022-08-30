Hina Khan channels her inner Deepika Padukone as she hops on NEW Instagram trend; WATCH video

Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful and promising actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Hina is an ardent social media user and never stays behind when it comes to following Instagram trends. And, keeping up the trajectory, Hina hopped on the new trend and this time, she chanelled her inner Deepika Padukone.

In the video, Hina can be seen imitating Deepika Padukone's famous character Mohini from the movie Happy New Year co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Hina as usual nailed the dialogue delivery in the lip-syncing video. While sharing the reel, she wrote, "Bilkul eazy nahi lagta #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #trendingreels #ReelsWithHK". As soon as she posted the video, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments.

Watch Hina Khan's video here

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

