Hina Khan channels her inner diva as she stuns in a black and white gown; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan exited the Bigg Boss 14 house a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, she has been sharing some stunning pictures on social media thereby grabbing the attention of the fans.

managed to make headlines yet again sometime back post her entry into the Bigg Boss 14 house. Yes, that’s right. Fans of the actress were super excited upon knowing that she will be a part of the reality show for a brief period as the Toofani Senior. While the actress including former BB winners Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are out of the house now, fans can’t stop keeping a tab on Hina’s life through her social media handle.

In the midst of all this, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star has shared a few stunning pictures on her Instagram handle that have left the fans in awe. Hina opts for a red carpet ready look as she wears a black and white one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. She teams it up with a pair of black stilettos. The actress ties up her hair into a pretty bun and her makeup game is also on point.

Check out the pictures below:

As one can see, Hina opts for a dewy makeup look and chooses a cherry red lip colour. Moreover, she opts for both black and white eyeliners to highlight her eyes that match the outfit. As soon as she shared these pictures on social media, comments began pouring in from everywhere. Meanwhile, Hina also made a cameo appearance in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 before her entry into the Bigg Boss house. The audience loved her stint as the Adi Naagin in the popular show.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

