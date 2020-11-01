Hina Khan channels her inner Kajol as she lip syncs a famous dialogue from DDLJ starring Shah Rukh Khan; Watch

Ever wondered how would Hina Khan look like Simran (Kajol) from Shah Rukh Khan (TRaj) starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge? If yes, then you cannot miss out on this clip from Hina's reel collection.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge is counted amongst the most iconic films in the Indian Film industry. Touted to be the 'best romantic' movie, and Kajol starrer achieved a huge feat recently, as it completed 25 years. Yes, DDLJ clocked 25 years on October 20 (2020), writing its name in history again. SRK and Kajol are to date remembered as Raj and Simran by many Bollywood buffs.

However, have you wondered how would look in Kajol's role as Simar from DDLJ? No, no, the actress is not replacing her in a sequel. But she just gave a glimpse of herself going the Kajol way, and fans can't stop gushing over her. Hina, who is an avid social media user, added another reel clip to her 'huge' collection recently. In her recent reel video, Hina is seen channeling her inner Kajol from DDLJ, as she lip-syncs a famous dialogue from the blockbuster, leaving everyone awestruck.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan decks up for celebrations as she wishes everyone on Dussehra; See PHOTOS

Hina is seen lip-syncing the popular dialogue, 'Aisa Pahli Bar Hua Hain' wherein Simran thinks about Raj after their meeting. The diva does the lip-sync to utter perfection. Her expressions and smile are just on point, and we can already imaginer her in Simran's role. We wonder if Hina was thinking about her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal while mouthing the dialogue from DDLJ, as the glow on her face suggests so.

Here's a glimpse of Hina's post:

Check out Hina's full video - Here

Talking about DDLJ, it has broken box office records and went on to become the longest running film has been a favourite of millions over the years. From its dialogues to songs to scenes, everything has made its way into pop culture and given fans millions of reasons to rejoice.

Meanwhile, Hina was last seen as a senior in Bigg Boss 14 house along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Fans are eagerly waiting for Hina to announce her new project soon. What are your thoughts on Hina going the Kajol way? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan adheres to the 'new normal' as she masks up before stepping out; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×