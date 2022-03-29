Hina Khan channels her inner Rani Mukerji in new reel but wait, it also has Ajay Devgn in it; Watch

Hina Khan is among the most well-known celebrities in the television industry. She rose to fame after starring in the successful daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. Hina was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 11, which was hosted by Salman Khan. She was loved for her attitude and style in the show. She finished as the first runner-up for the season. Hina has not only wowed fans with her on-screen performances but has also established herself as a style icon with her out-of-the-box fashionable looks. She also is quite active on her social media handle as she shares pictures and videos regularly. She has recently shared a fun video of her lipsyncing Rani Mukerji’s dialogue with a twist.

In the video shared by the actress, she is looking absolutely gorgeous in an orange pantsuit with floral print all over it. Her hair is straightened and she had sported a statement necklace with a blue stone pendant. She had applied light pink lipstick and blue eyeliner, which is suiting her look. She is looking stunning and her face is glowing. The actress has sported sunglasses as she says Rani Mukerji’s dialogue from the movie Ghulam, but it is remixed with Ajay Devgn’s popular dialogue, “Bolo Zubaan Kesari”. Her expressions are hilarious as she hears this. She captioned, “Bolo zubaan kesari #reels #trendingreels #feelitreelit #ReelsWithHK”.

See the video here-

Hina Khan was last seen on TV screens for the show Naagin 5, for which she did a cameo. She has done numerous music videos in the past year and her music videos with Shaheer Sheikh are quite popular among their fans. The actress has also worked in a documentary named Lines.

