Hina Khan clarifies her take on Rhea Chakraborty's media trial: I don’t judge before a judgement is passed

Hina Khan had earlier spoken about the media trials against Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The actress once again clarifies her take in this matter.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: September 1, 2020 02:15 am
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has caught nationwide attention for all the obvious reasons. The late actor’s fans and loved ones have been seeking justice for him right from the beginning. Meanwhile, the CBI has tightened its grip over the investigation. At the same time, many celebs from the showbiz world have also backed the #JusticeForSSR campaign. Among them is Hina Khan who has recently spoken about the late actor’s case and the investigation carried out by media channels on him.

She has stated that all these channels need to have a balanced view and should not draw out conclusions. The actress also gets talking about Rhea Chakraborty and says that people should allow CBI to continue with its investigation rather than jumping into conclusion. According to her, a biased trial might ruin Rhea’s career. Now, Hina Khan has once again clarified her take on this matter through the medium of a tweet. She has also shared a few snippets of Pinkvilla’s article that includes her earlier quotes.

The actress writes, “My Exact quote n article in image below! Reading in between the lines can never portray what I intended to say. I never mince my words and have always been upfront about my views. Because I believe and support the law, I don’t judge before a judgement is passed by the law. That’s all Jai Hind.” Earlier, Hina had also stated that nepotism does exist in the industry.

I never mince my words and have always been upfront about my views.
Hina Khan

Check out her latest tweet below:

