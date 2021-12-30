Hina Khan clears the misunderstanding about Shaheer Sheikh being called rude: He has certain reservations

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan's friendship has become the talk of the town recently. The actors worked together in two music videos, ‘Mohabbat Hai’ and ‘Baarish Ban Jaana.’ Both the music videos were well received by fans. The chemistry between these two is surely undeniable, which is quite evident in their songs. In an interview with ETimes TV, the duo cleared some misconceptions about them.

While talking to ETimes, Shaheer Sheikh was asked about what is the one thing about Hina that annoys him. However, Shaheer had no answer for that. He shared that he is a very straightforward person in real life and hence would speak his heart out if he doesn't like something. He further added that this is what makes people think that he is rude. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor said that he cannot hide anything or pretend to be nice to people if he doesn't feel like it.

Hina Khan also cleared the misconception of Shaheer being rude saying that they both have had several conversations about this particular topic on how he is in real life. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said that he has certain reservations but he is never rude.

She jokingly added that he may disappear all of a sudden and not answer calls or respond to messages for days on end. The actress added that it's not important to converse with each other on a daily basis with your best friend or keep in touch. On being asked the reason for him not reverting to the messages, Hina joked that Shaheer is just lazy.



