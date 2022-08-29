Hina Khan in a colourful bikini and sarong in her latest PHOTOS will make your heart go 'Phi Phi'

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade since Hina is on the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress the fashion police with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Her followers root for her ardently and always shower their love on her photos.

Hina is also an avid traveler and often jets off to exotic locations and shares picturesque pictures from her vacation. This time was no different, the diva has flown to Thailand and is currently spending the best time in the lap of nature. Like always, she has been treating fans with amazing photos and keeping them updated on her whereabouts. Today, Hina took to her Instagram handle and dropped some wonderful pictures as she poses against a breathtaking view. Sharing these, Hina wrote, "Nature is therapeutic..Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow.. Have taken a little and left a little at #PhiPhi #phiphiisland #wanderer #traveler".

For the unversed, Hina attended the Cannes film festival 2022 to unveil the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind. Before attending the Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, Hina was awarded the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines.

On the professional front, Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. At present, the diva is not appearing in any television shows but apart from that she has been doing music videos, endorsing brands, and making heads turn by walking on the ramp for some popular fashion designers. She recently made a guest appearance on Mika Singh's reality show 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti'.

