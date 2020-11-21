Hina Khan is a complete stunner as she slays in a monochrome outfit in her new PHOTOS

Hina Khan is the ultimate social media queen and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

seems to be going on a spree of sharing stunning pictures on her handle daily. The actress is enjoying the best phase of her career as of now and the reasons are quite obvious. Hina has come a long way post her stint in Bigg Boss 11 and her fans are more than happy about the same. Apart from her acting skills, the diva is also known for her utter beauty and impeccable style statements on social media.

As we speak of this, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle which are worth a glimpse. Hina wears a loose monochrome outfit with a pair of dramatic sleeves as can be seen in the pictures. She also wears a pair of funky blue-coloured hoop earrings to add a dash of colour to her entire look. The actress opts for a matte finish makeup look and a nude lip colour.

Check out the picture below:

Hina Khan just stepped out of the BB house a few weeks ago. She entered Bigg Boss 14 back in October as a Toofani Senior to mentor the present contestants of the house. The audience undoubtedly loved her stint in the show once again. Accompanying her to the house were Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Prior to her entry in the reality show, Hina also appeared in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 and played a short-lived role in the same as ‘Adi Naagin.’

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

