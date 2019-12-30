Hina Khan compliments Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya at an award function; Check it out

Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya bumped into each other at an award function and exchanged some sweet words with each other. Here's what happened.

It is often said, 'Two actresses cannot be friends due to insecurity and jealousy'. But, these are mere myths that have been broken by many beautiful ladies from the entertainment world. And the latest to punch such stereotype in the face, are gorgeous divas and extremely talented actresses of the Telly world, and Dahiya. The two actresses recently bumped into each other during an award function. And what happened next will not only surprise you but also fill your hearts with love. Well, unlike all the times we see actresses indulging in cat-fights, Hina and Divyanka were seen sharing some gossip together. Yes, the two actresses greeted each other lovingly and also exchanged some words of appreciation.

Hina, took to her Instagram handle to share a story of the time when she crossed paths with Divyanka and how they ended up having short and sweet conversation. Posting a video of the same, Hina wrote, "When I compliment Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya." Do you know what Hina told her? Well, it was, "You look elegant sweets." Such a sweet gesture by Hina, isn't it? Well, we're sure, Divyanka would have also responded to Hina's compliment with another one and thanking her for the same, cause we all know Div's is a total sweetheart. We must say, Hina sure knows to choose the right words.

While Divyanka looked like a pretty doll in a beautiful red dress, Hina chose to go all orange and spread her sunshine. Seeing both the actresses together, surely melted our hearts and both look surreal to handle. In a series of posts, Hina revealed that she has bagged the 'Most Versatile actress of the year award'. Well deserved, isn't it?

What are your thoughts on Hina and Divyanka's banter? Also, who looked better? Let us know in the comment section below.

