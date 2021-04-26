Hina Khan confirms testing positive for COVID 19 as she goes under home quarantine: All I need is your prayers

Hina Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a toofani senior, has been diagnosed with Coronavirus and has confirmed the news on social media.

The second wave of COVID 19 in India is getting difficult as there has a massive rise in cases reported across the country. Not just commoners but our celebrities are also having a difficult time battling this deadly virus. Amid this, another celebrity has been infected with Coronavirus lately. We are talking about who had recently returned to Mumbai post her father’s demise. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has confirmed the news on social media and stated that she has isolated herself at home.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, Hina stated that she is taking all the necessary precautions and also urged everyone to be safe during the pandemic. This isn’t all. She also urged everyone to pray for her well being. Hina wrote, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me & my family, I have tested positive for COVID 19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantine myself and taking all the necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post:

Earlier, the actress had made the news as she had lost her father. To recall, Hina’s father had died last week due to a massive cardiac arrest. While the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant had returned to Mumbai for her father’s last rites, she expressed gratitude towards everyone who had checked on her and her family in this difficult period.

