Hina Khan congratulates Helly Shah for her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, proudly says, 'We are one'

Hina Khan turned out to be a trailblazer for several television artists, who felt their presence was only limited to the small screens. She walked her first red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and several other Hollywood personalities. She paved a way for the TV stars and Cannes 2022 is the second year of her making heads turn with her charisma. Well, she isn't the only one and the festival also sees another star from the Indian Television - Helly Shah.

Helly Shah is at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 to represent a beauty brand that she endorses. The actress is over the moon to achieve this feat and has been making her presence felt with her subtle and elegant fashion choices. Her pastel green gown was much appreciated by everyone and came across as a breath of fresh air for the fashion police. Now, Hina has sent a congratulatory message to Helly and boasted about how proud she is to see her at the international film festival.

Hina Khan's appreciation post for Helly Shah

Hina Khan penned a note with Helly's photo that read, "A very big congratulations to you Helly Shah. Congratulations on your debut at the Cannes Film Festival. You looked amazing. Apologies on being a little late to congratulate you. Was caught up with so much. So, so proud of you and more power to you. #WeareOne (sic)".

Helly Shah's wholesome experience at the Cannes Film Festival

Helly Shah has been documenting her Cannes experience on her Instagram. She shared a picture of interacting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya on the red carpet. "Had a fan girl moment at Canne. Got to meet the evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (sic)," wrote Helly on her social media handle. The 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' actress has won hearts with her unique fashion parade at the festival. Her friends, Tanya Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, and many others from the industry have commended her on the post. Several Indian artists from the showbiz have attended the prestigious Film Festival this year.

