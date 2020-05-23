Hina Khan continues her workout regime during Ramadan as she shells out fitness inspiration in new PHOTOS

Hina Khan gives a glimpse of her workout photos on social media and fans are definitely making note of the weekend inspiration. Check out the post here.

has been constantly making efforts to make the lockdown interesting and also, ensuring that she does all the things she wouldn't be able to when she is back to work. None the less, fitness has always been her priority and even during Ramadan, she continues to keep at it with her regular workout at-home sessions. In fact, she has been sharing regular photos and they always serve as some motivation to keep up with the workouts.

Hina is back with a new post as she shared few photos with her workout gear and her caption has sure won us over. She wrote, 'you earn your body' along with some hashtags promoting workouts in Ramadan and how she has been doing pilates over the few weeks that have gone by. She is sporting black and white athleisure wear and we are definitely a tad bit envious of those abs of hers. None the less, this serves just about right as the motivation we need to get back to action sooner.

Check out Hina Khan's photos here:

ALSO READ: When Hina Khan revealed Salman Khan taught her new workout tricks on the sets of Bigg Boss; See throwback PIC

Meanwhile, Hina also shared some photos on her social media as she is gearing up for Eid. The actress has been prepping up Biryani for the big day as the holy month of Ramadan is almost over and it is time to celebrate. Hina has turned chef on this special occasion and so, she gave us a glimpse of what has she been up to while at it.

Credits :Instagram

