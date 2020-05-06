Hina Khan continues to work out amid lockdown and we think everyone must take some inspiration from the diva
Hina Khan is one of the finest actresses in the television industry and apart from her work on the screens, she has in fact, done a lot of other things that have ensured that she soars higher with every single of her project. After having done not one but two of Indian television's most talked-about reality shows, the actress did, in fact, became quite the style icon and also, kept up with her fitness from time to time.
Right now, as all of us are stuck at home due to quarantine, something that everyone is trying to do is to stay fit. Hina, has always been someone who has garnered our attention with her workout regimes and in fact, she keeps sharing photos from long before. And now, even in quarantine, she has been ensuring that she stays healthy and eats healthy while working out, of course. She keeps sharing all these posts and we definitely cannot seem to get enough of it.
Check out Hina Khan's photo from yesterday:
ALSO READ: Hina Khan offers prayers to 'Lockdown ke devta' and it will leave you in splits; WATCH
Meanwhile, Hina also shared some no-makeup sun-kissed photos and well, we think that it is the best medicine for all of us while we stay home. Going out in the open is obviously restricted, but to see the blue skies and smell the fresh air, is indeed a bliss that all of us want to enjoy.
Hina Khan's sunkissed photos from yesterday:
Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.