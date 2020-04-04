Hina Khan crooning ‘Aisa Lagta Hai’ from Refugee is a perfect treat for her fans amid lockdown; WATCH

Hina Khan recently treated her fans with a video of her crooning to ‘Aisa Lagta Hai’ from Refugee and left everyone in awe. Check it out.

Among the actors who are talented in the TV industry, ’s name shines right at the top as she has managed to make a place in people’s hearts with her performances. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to debut Bollywood film Hacked, Hina has blossomed into a true diva who is adored by her fans. Apart from acting, Hina is a true style icon and another one of her talents is singing. Often, on fan requests, Hina croons for them and leaves them completely awestruck.

Once again, the diva surprised her fans by crooning a melodious song from 2000’s film Refugee starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Taking to Instagram story, Hina shared videos of singing Aisa Lagta Hai and won hearts. Her melodious voice comes as a respite for her fans amidst the Coronavirus lockdown as many are stuck at home. While recording the video, Hina also played with Instagram filters. However, it was Hina’s melodious voice that ultimately warmed our hearts and left everyone stunned.

Over the past few days, Hina has been staying inside and has been urging everyone to follow the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The diva has been indulging in workout sessions, self care sessions while staying at home and also, has been helping around with household chores. A video of Hina cleaning up a mat in her washroom went viral. However, in the midst of household chores, the diva always takes out time for her fans and today’s song dedication was surely a treat for everyone.

Check out Hina’s video of singing:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. The film won the hearts of her fans and now, she is onto her next that is an Indo-Hollywood film, Country Of Blind. In the same, Hina is playing a visually impaired girl and for it, Khan even attended a blind school workshop. In the film, Hina’s name is Gosha.

