Hina Khan crooning Kishore Kumar's 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' will make you miss your partner; Watch Video

If you think about multi-talented actors in the entertainment world, 's name shines right at the top. She is not only the 'jack of all trades,' but has also mastered the different arts. From acting to dancing to painting, the list of her talents just goes on and on. Hina stepped into the Telly world with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and soon made a special place with her amazing acting chops. While she played the ideal bahu for almost 8 long years, she slowly and steadily blossomed into a true diva. Today she is everywhere, from TV to Bollywood to the web, the actress is reigning everywhere.

While we all are aware of her awe-inspiring acting skills, there's something the diva is truly good at. You guessed it right, we're talking about her singing talent. Hina has a beautiful voice, and there's no doubt about the fact. She is often seen spreading the magic of her soulful voice off-screen and sometimes on-screen also. And yesterday was just another day when Hina gave her fans a treat of her soothing voice. Yes, the actress dropped in some small clips of her singing one of the most-loved yesteryear songs.

Hina took to her Instagram handle to share short videos of her crooning to Kishore Kumar's 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho'. Yes, the pretty face was seen singing the iconic song for her fans, and it is surely a treat for everyone. The melodious song from the 1973 movie Blackmail starring Dharmendra and Rakhee is one of the most popular even today. Hina's mellifluous voice struck the right chord, and it will surely make you miss your partners amidst this Coronavirus lockdown. Her sweet-toned voice comes as a respite for her fans who are bored with the stay-at-home phase. While recording the video, Hina also played with Instagram filters. However, it was Hina’s euphonious voice that ultimately warmed our hearts and left everyone stunned.

Check out Hina's singing video here:

Meanwhile, Hina is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited short film, 'Smartphone'. After lots of struggles, the short film finally has a release date and it is all set to drive away everyone's boredom amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. The film also featuring Kunaal Roy Kapur and Akshay Oberoi will drop-in the next four days, i.e. 24th April 2020. Yes, the countdown for its release has already started and fans cannot keep calm to see Hina in a new avatar already.

The story of Smartphone revolves around a serious topic of phone addiction that we usually tend to ignore. The film will chronicle around how this small device can bring about some major and unexpected changes in one's life. The idea is to make people aware that a Smartphone must be used as a helping aid and not your controller. It will premiere on the Ullu app, and its trailer has already received an overwhelming response from the viewers.

Talking about Hina, she is enjoying her quarantine doing household chores and exploring her creative sides. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been indulging in workout sessions, self-care sessions as she enjoys her time at home. What are your thoughts on Hina's singing videos? Do you enjoy it? Let us know in the comment section below.

