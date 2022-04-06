Hina Khan dances to the viral dance trend & leaves beau Rocky Jaiswal surprised and in splits

Fun and happy vibes are what Hina Khan usually gives us. We all know that the actress loves trying out new trends that are viral on social media and she always does so in style. In the recent video, Hina is shaking a leg and having a fun time in a lively video. This time she has picked up the trending My Name Is by D Billions. In the clip, the actress can be seen dancing with her friend Heena as the two display their dance moves. Hina lifts her hands to clap and twists to the peppy number. She jumps in front of the camera and claps and twists with the song.

Actress Hina Khan kicked the viral trend with the latest reel on Instagram. The diva shared the joyful video with her fans and followers. In the clip, the star can be seen dancing in a blue and white floral print strappy top and blue trousers. Hina captioned the video, "Chicky and Cha cha.. This girl is a big drama.. You have to manaao her so much for one guest appearance @heenaalad #gurlsquad #DecemberGirls #soulsisters #reels #reelsinstagram #trendingreels #feelitreelit #ReelsWithHK". Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal commented, "Who’s chikki again".

Hina Khan gained popularity after doing the role of Akshara in the famous daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The diva met Rocky through the serial who worked there as the supervising producer. The two worked together in the show for many years. When Hina went inside Bigg Boss 11 house, her beau Rocky entered the house and the two finally accepted their love for one another on national TV.

