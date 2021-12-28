Hina Khan dazzles in violet sharara as she poses with beau Rocky Jaiswal at friend’s engagement; PICS

Hina Khan recently attended her friend Heena Lad’s engagement with long-time beau Kaushal Joshi. While Heena handles Hina’s work, Kaushal is reportedly Shehnaaz Gill’s manager. Hina took to her social media space and shared a slew of pictures featuring herself, her boyfriend Rocky, and the couple of the night – Heena and Kaushal. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress looked dropped dead gorgeous in ethnic wear and her photos are proof.

A few moments back, Hina took to her Instagram account and shared a gallery of pictures from her friend’s engagement ceremony. The actress slayed in a bright violet sharara, embellished with golden thread work. She styled her hair in a sleek, low ponytail, while kohled eyes, mascara, blushed cheeks, and bright pink lipstick punctuated her look. Rocky looked quite handsome in a pink sherwani. Hina struck several goofy poses with her friend, who looked gorgeous herself.

Sharing the pictures on the gram, Hina wrote a sweet note wishing the couple ‘infinite love and togetherness’. Hina’s caption read, “#LoveHeAls indeed..It was as if the tears of joy and happiness came rushing with the peace of fulfilment.. My little sister and a dear friend are starting a new journey.. a new chapter of thr life …I wish the world for you both and more ..I wish you both infinite love and togetherness..may you both shine brighter and make each other even better people ..forever and after ..I love you my baby..Indeed #TogetherForever @kaushal_j @heenaalad @rockyj1”.

Take a look at Hina’s post:

ALSO READ: Year-Ender 2021: Hina Khan to Rubina Dilaik; TV actors who ‘skipped to the good part’ & holidayed in Maldives