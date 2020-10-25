Hina Khan decks up for celebrations as she wishes everyone on Dussehra; See PHOTOS

A few days ago, Hina Khan exited the Bigg Boss 14 house along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Recently, she wished her fans on the occasion of Dussehra.

The entire country has come together to celebrate the special occasion of Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. There is no denying this fact that the celebrations are not as grand as the previous years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, everyone has made sure to celebrate the festivities with their loved ones within the confines of their homes while following necessary rules and regulations. Numerous celebs from the Indian television industry have wished their fans and well-wishers on the special occasion.

Among them is who has taken to Instagram and wished her followers a ‘Happy Dussehra.’ Apart from that, one can see the actress is all decked up for the celebrations. She is wearing a lavender and mint green-coloured salwar kameez teamed up with a yellow dupatta that can be seen in the pictures that have been attached along with the post. Hina also wears a choker necklace and matching earrings to further enhance her look. She opts for minimal makeup and chooses a brownish lip colour.

Check out the pictures below:

Hina Khan’s fans were excited when she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house for a brief period as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors.’ The other two seniors who entered with her are Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. All of them recently exited the BB house shortly after Shehzad Deol was evicted from the show. Meanwhile, Hina also made a cameo appearance in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 before her entry into the reality show hosted by .

