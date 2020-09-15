Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar will make you emotional with tale of true love & togetherness in Humko Tum Mil Gaye

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's much-awaited music video 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' has finally been released. The former Naagin 5 co-stars will leave you teary-eyed with their scintillating performance in this story of love, togetherness, and companionship. Take a look.

and Dheeraj Dhoopar recently enticed fans with their performance in Naagin 5. And now, the much-loved duo is back to make heads turn with their music video, 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye.' After a long wait and too much curiosity, Humko Tum Mil Gaye finally dropped in today (September 15, 2020). The song will leave you emotional, and you'll be left with tears in your eyes, seeing the 'pure' love that Hina and Dheeraj have shown in this heart-touching song.

Humko Tum Mil Gaye is a tale of love, togetherness, and companionship. It is often said, It is easy to fall in love, but very difficult to be in love'. And this is exactly what Humko Tum Mil Gaye is all about. The song revolves around a couple and the unfortunate happenings in their life, and how they overcome it together. A true soulmate is one who is by your side in every situation, good and bad. Hina in this song gives the best example of a true soulmate who stands head-strong by Dheeraj, who has suffered a paralysis attack.

Dheeraj is unable to stand on his feet and is taking the support of a wheelchair. Nonetheless, seeing Dheeraj in this condition breaks Hina's heart, but she decides to turn the tables and motivate him to get back on his toes. She does it all for the love of her life. From massaging his legs to making him emotionally strong, Hina goes all out to support Dheeraj, and get things back to normal.

There are two beautiful moments in the story, one where Hina kisses Dheeraj's legs, and the other when she dolls up in the wedding gown to go down on her knees. These two scenes are surely going to fill your hearts with so many emotions, and you'll want to go 'aww.'

The soulful romantic ballad is sung by the Vishal Mishra, while the heartwarming lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri. The music, lyrics, and the voice are all on point, but what makes Humko Tum Mil Gaye better is the duo's mesmerizing chemistry. Yes, Hina and Dheeraj's chemistry is the highlight of this song and is so very pleasing. Their acting skills are top-notch, and this song will make you laud them all over again. Both, Hina and Dheeraj, have so beautifully emoted each emotion, that you can feel the pain through your screens.

With Humko Tum Mil Gaye, Hina and Dheeraj will surely make a special place in the hearts of the audience. Not to forget, both the actors look beautiful throughout the video. This is one song that you would want to hear on loop, but with the video on, cause Hina and Dheeraj's magic cannot be missed! Humko Tum Mil Gaye portrays a journey of a couple's undying love and resilience. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Take a look at the song here:

