Hina Khan, Dheeraj lovingly gaze at each other as they reunite for music video; First look out tomorrow

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen romancing each other in a music video; Take a look

After all the wait, the cat is finally out of the bag as former Bigg Boss contestant and actress took to social media to reveal that she will be sharing screen space with her Naagin 5 co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar for a music video. That’s right! Today, Hina Khan brightened up the day when she took to social media to share a still with Dheeraj Dhoopar, and in the photo, the two seem madly in love as they can’t take their eyes off each other and alongside the photo, Hina wrote, “Resting all speculations to ease, #HumkoTumMilGaye ️ @dheerajdhoopar #ComingOutSoon …”

Later, Dheeraj dropped a comment as he wrote, “So looking forward…” Well, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar, were seen as Sarvashrestha Naagin and Cheel in supernatural show Naagin 5, and to be seeing them together again is simply a treat for their fans. Dheeraj Dhoopar, too, shared the good news on social media as he shared a photo with Hina and his caption read, “Something special coming soon, first look will be out tomorrow #humkotummilgaye ,,” Well, we can’t wait for the first look to be out tomorrow.

Since the past few days, Hina Khan shared sneak-peek on social media with her fans, however, she didn’t reveal the project that she was working with and now that she has finally revealed, fans are super pumped to see her on screen again. Earlier, Hina was seen with Priyank Sharma in a music video, which was sung by Arijit Singh.

Check out the post here:

Credits :Instagram

