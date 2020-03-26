Hina Khan discovers her hidden talent during Coronavirus lockdown as she indulges in some hair styling; PHOTOS

Hina Khan took to social media as she flaunts her newly discovered talent and well, some fans are already looking for an appointment. Check out the photos right here.

This time that everyone is spending in lockdown has indeed lead to people coming up with creative ways to kill time, and while a lot of it includes indulging in some creative learning, some of it also tends to be about experimenting. The Coronavirus lockdown has all the celebrities take to social media to not just spread awareness on how to stay safe and be indoors during these testing times but they also keep us updated on what is up with them and how are they spending their time at home. Amidst the so many people, has sure been grabbing our attention as well.

The actress has already tried her hand at painting and what followed was a self-pampering session, however, if that is not enough, she has now discovered a new talent of hers. Yes, that is right! The actress shared a post on social media and wrote, "A new and hidden talent discovered during self-quarantine and nationwide lockdown. I could be a good enough hair stylist too I guess My muse in action is @manaanmeer We all should use this time of isolation from the regular worldly busyness to unearth hidden talents and unfound interests for the best possible outcome."

Check out Hina Khan's post right here:

Meanwhile, Hina has been in strong support of the lockdown and the actress has also expressed how this is the need of the hour given the spread of COVID 19 throughout the country, and the world. During her conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress said, "If we can not contain it I fear the repercussions will be unimaginably devastating."

Credits :Instagram

