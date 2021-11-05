Hina Khan to Disha Parmar: 5 actresses who nailed the desi look like a boss on Diwali

Diwali is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm across the world. And while the festive vibe has returned almost after a year courtesy the COVID 19 pandemic, the tinselvile had made sure to celebrate the festival of light with zeal and gaiety. Several grand Diwali parties were organised in the telly world which wer attended by mA-listers of the industry. This isn’t all. The social media was also inundated with pics and videos of Diwali celebrations across the world.

In fact, several celebs have also treated fans with their Diwali look as they donned the ethnic look for the festival. Amid this, the leading ladies of the telly world have also been making the headlines with their style statement as they dished out major fashion goals. So as the Diwali hangover is still on, we bring you five actresses who won hearts with their traditional look for the festival.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in her shimmery blue lehenga. The monotone set consisted of a sultry blouse that featured a plunging U neckline and full sleeves. She accessorised up with a statement-making choker necklace and wore glam makeup with mauve lips, blue eyeshadow, contours and a dewy base. Her offbeat hairdo with a few tendrils framing her face gave a sensuous feel to her glamorous avatar.

Surbhi Chandna

Painting the town red, Surbhi Chandna picked out a bright red sharara suit teamed with a black dupatta. The dramatic sleeves of her ensemble gave us the much-needed party vibe and the diva elevated her style with green Urban Mutiyar earrings, red lips, falsies and a tiny bindi.

Rubina Dilak

The Bigg Boss 15 title winner Rubina Dilak’s Diwali look consisted of a simple white kurta suit teamed with an organza blue dupatta. Her elegant look was upped with her statement earrings and multi-coloured juttis. She styled her in a side-parted style, wore a stone-studded bindi and looked stunning in her kurta suit.

Surbhi Jyoti

The gorgeous diva Surbhi Jyoti picked out a pastel hue lehenga set that was an elegant and subtle choice to look glam for Diwali! Her sleeveless grey top was dosed with beadwork and matched her embroidered skirt. The grey set by designer Rashmi Aarya was contrasted with an orange blouse that brought out the festive spirit of her enchanting look. Stacked steel bangles, heavy-duty jhumkas sealed her ethnic avatar.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar’s style has always been a trend maker. The beautiful star wore a regal off-white kurta set by Abu Janu Sandeep Khosla that featured reflective floral patterns all over her kurta. Flared pants and a matching sheer dupatta rounded off her festive-ready ensemble. She contrasted her outfit with hot pink juttis and skipped heavy-duty jewellery.

