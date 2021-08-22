Hina Khan dishes out Gorgeous Gansta vibes in these latest PICS; Nakuul Mehta couldn't stop to comment

, who is gaining a lot of appreciation for her film Lines, is one of the most fashionable actresses in the telly world. She knows how to turn heads with her stunning and glamorous pictures. Recently, she dropped a new bunch of pictures on Instagram and it has left fans in awe. In the photos, she can be seen wearing all-black attire. But what captured everyone’s attention more, is her caption. Many celebrities including Nakuul Mehta, Priyank Sharma, and others also dropped comments.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is seen wearing a black crop top, pair of matching pants, and a long shrug. She has teamed up her co-ord black dress with a silver neckpiece, a watch, and a matching nose ring. The actress has opted for nude makeup and kohl eyes. To complete the look, her hair is styled in semi curl and worn a hairband. Needless to say, she gives ‘Gangsta Vibes’ in her latest bold photoshoot. She captioned the post, "I am the Gorgeous Gangster..#GangstaVibes. (sic)".

Nakuul Mehta commented saying, “Hey, gangsta”. Fans dropped heart and fire emojis. To note, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She has made her Bollywood debut with Lines.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Wish List. Hina is also doing a second music video with the actor Shaheer Sheikh. The first song Baarish Ban Jaana was a huge hit among her fans.

