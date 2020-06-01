Hina Khan dishes out Monday motivation as she shares a few happy selfies post her workout session

Hina Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks chirpy and content. Check them out.

In recent times, is considered one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the Indian television industry for all the obvious reasons. The actress who initially began her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now and we all know how far she has escalated on the professional front post her stint in Bigg Boss 11 in which she was declared the first runner up. Hina is currently experimenting with other genres too.

The Coronavirus lockdown in India has reached its 4th phase and people are still required to oblige with the rules of home quarantine and social distancing. Hina Khan is also under home quarantine along with the rest of her family members and is obliging with the rules imposed during the lockdown period. However, the actress has made sure that she does not miss out on her fitness regime and often goes for brisk walks and indulges in workout sessions.

As we speak of this, Hina Khan has tried to beat her Monday blues by stepping out after doing a rigorous workout session within the confines of the place she resides in. The Country of Blind actress has now shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks content. Hina is seen wearing a brown sleeveless top teamed up with a pair of yellow shorts. She ties up her hair into a messy bun and needless to say looks beautiful even without makeup as seen in the pictures shared by her on the photo-sharing app. She also captions one of the pictures as ‘Khush Rang Hina’ and we totally agree with this metaphorical reference of the actress about herself!

Meanwhile, check out the pictures of Hina Khan below:

On the personal front, Hina Khan is currently in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal. The two of them have been dating each other for some time and are quite vocal about the same. Hina and Rocky hadn’t met each other for a long time until a few days back when the actress was finally able to meet him. She also shared a lovely picture with the latter on social media much to the excitement of fans. The two of them make for an adorable duo!

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in the short film titled Smartphone that was released a few days back in an online streaming platform. The actress played the role of a simple girl named Suman in the film and earned praise for her stellar performance in the same. Before this, Hina made her official debut in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Hacked earlier this year. The mystery thriller has been helmed by noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Hina has a few more interesting projects lined up one of which is her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind in which she portrays the role of a blind girl.

