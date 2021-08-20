Hina Khan displays her fabulous dance moves on ‘Param Sundari’ during her shoot; Check out here

Hina Khan is a name that needs no introduction as she is a social media star and an impressive actress. But it’s rare that we get to see her stunning dance moves. Her recent steps on the hit song ‘Param Sundari’ are making her fans go crazy. She has shared a video in between her shoot for upcoming music video.

In the music video, Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan is seen in her makeup room. She has donned a boho look with hair in curls and a feather hair accessory. She has worn a green lacey corset along with a black long skirt. Her makeup is shimmery, which makes her eyes look gorgeous. She is looking gorgeous in the video as she swirls on the tunes of the popular song Param Sundari from the movie ‘Mimi’. She captioned the video, “In between the shots.”

