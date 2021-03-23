Hina Khan displays her ‘toes in the sand kinda Gurl’ side as she poses in orange beachwear; SEE PHOTOS

Actress Hina Khan has raised the temperature with her orange beach suit, as she calls herself the beach girl.

The fashionable diva's recent visit to the Maldives is oozing hotness as she keeps dropping sizzling pictures from there. The famous Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is very active on social media and loves to share pictures of herself with her fans. Her love for beaches is quite evident from her sizzling picture in swimsuits and beachwear. The actress is very careful of her fitness regime and loves to flaunt her toned figure. Her recent picture in the bright orange beachwear is creating trends.

The new picture shared by the gorgeous actress is making her fans fall in love with her fashion statement. Hina Khan created an oomph factor as she dons bright orange trousers, a bikini, and a loose shirt as she has leisure time at the beach. She is wearing a contrast of the stripes and floral prints which makes her outfit unique and pretty amazing. The actress has accessorized her looks with black glasses and a beachwear round hat. She looks amazing as she poses on the sand while enjoying the sun.

She has a deep love for the ocean and beaches as she states in her caption, “I am a toes in the sand kinda Gurl”

See post here-

The beautiful actress Hina Khan is gaining immense appreciation from Bigg Boss and after the show, she has received numerous project offers for TV, movies, and OTT platforms. She has worked in a web series and movie in which her work, as well as fashionable looks, were immensely appreciated. The actress has recently walked the ramp also.

