Hina Khan ditches her regular workout routine and sweats it out by climbing 30 floors; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan has not missed out on her workout routine even during the lockdown period. The actress is indeed an avid fitness lover and her new pictures on Instagram are proof.

always manages to grab headlines one way or the other. The actress is currently one of the most popular television celebs who also has a huge fan base. Her career in the TV industry began with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai back in 2009 and that was just the beginning. However, Hina’s fame rose to greater heights when she took part in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by and was declared the runner up.

Hina’s impeccable style sense caught everyone’s attention when she was a part of Bigg Boss. This was visible again in Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she portrayed the role of Komolika. Many of her fans were disappointed when she suddenly exited the show. As of now, Hina who is under home quarantine in Mumbai has been treating her fans with new social media posts every day thereby giving a glimpse of her daily life.

As we speak of this, the Hacked actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are worth a glimpse. These no filter pictures of Hina prove that she has got flawless skin. As we can see in these selfies, the actress is fully drenched in sweat and there is a reason behind this which is revealed by Hina herself! That is because she has climbed 30 floors of the building she resides in which once again proves that she is indeed a fitness freak. The funny part here is that the actress has indulged in a workout session while still wearing her black printed night suit. Hina has mentioned this in one of her captions where she says that she was in no mood to change the same and thus puts her sports shoes on!

Check out her pictures below:

Hina Khan has not missed out on her workout regime even during the lockdown period and her frequent social media posts prove the same. The actress is indeed an avid fitness lover. However, she does indulge in cheat meals at times. A few days back, Hina cooked some delicious meals for herself and the entire family on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. She also wished her fans on the special day through a post.

On the work front, Hina Khan’s last appearance was in the short film titled Smartphone which was released a few days back. Her performance was once again applauded by the audience. The actress began this year with a stellar start as she made her official entry into the Bollywood film industry with the movie Hacked that has been helmed by none other than noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt himself who is accredited with making numerous thriller and horror movies. Hina has numerous projects lined up in the pipeline. One of these happens to be her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind in which she portrays the role of a blind girl.

