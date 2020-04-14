Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni & Mahhi Vij have the sweetest wish for birthday girl Anita Hassanandani

As Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Anita Hassanandani turns a year older today, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni, Mahhi Vij and others have showered immense love on the birthday girl. Take a look.

needs no introduction. Known for her bubbly nature and amazing acting chops, Anita is Telly Town's darling. She shares a great bond with everyone and has many friends in the Indian Television industry. And today is the day, she is being immense love from all her pals and co-stars. Well, they have all the reasons to do so, as it is Anita's birthday today. Yes, the diva has turned a year older and is celebrating her birthday in quarantine with hubby Rohit Reddy.

This may the first time ever that the beautiful actress is not partying to ring on a special day amid the Coronavirus lockdown. However, her friends, co-stars and family members are making sure to make her feel extra loved and special today. The actress is being showered with loads of wishes and love from all over on social media. While her fans can't keep calm, her former co-stars and BFFs are leaving no stone unturned to add the extra 'tadka' to her birthday celebrations even this year.

took to her Instagram handle to share a mesmerizing picture of Anita wearing a purple saree and wished her in the cutest way possible. She wrote, 'Happy birthday to one of the gorgeous, gorgeous faces on Television.' On the other hand, Anita's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars Divaynka Tripathi and Aly Goni also had some special messages for her. While Divyanka shared a beautiful picture with the birthday girl, Aly shared Anita's cutesy photo as she enjoys ice cream and wrote, 'Happy Birthday to the cutest.'

Bharti Singh had a rather quirky and sweet birthday post for Anita. Sharing an awe-inspiring of a picture of the Naagin 4 actress, the comedian wrote, Happy Birthday, hamesha jawan rehne wali ladki' (The girl who will stay forever young). Well, we totally agree with Bharti as Anita is surely aging like fine wine. On the other hand, Jay Bhanushali's wifey Mahhi Vij shared an old photo with Anita and her hubby Rohit. She wrote, 'Happy Birthday beautiful.' Neena Kulkarni aka Madhavi Iyer from YHM also shared a candid monochrome picture with Anita as she showered loads of love on her. Anita re-posted all the wishes on her IG story and thanked everyone for their sweet gestures.

Take a look at TV actors sweet wishes for Anita:

For the unversed, , Ekta Kapoor, Pearl V Puri, and celebrated the diva's birthday in style yesterday night. Since they cannot go and meet her amid the lockdown phase, they decided to use technology to its best and video call her. Yes, they cut Anita's birthday cake through a conference video call and also sang songs for her.

Talking about Hina Khan, the Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress is spending her quarantine cooking, painting and spreading COVID-19 awareness among the masses. On the contrary, is spending quality time with her hubby Vivek Dahiya as they make fond memories with each other. All of them are spending their quarantine indoors spending time with their loved ones and taking up all the creative activities that they did not get a chance to do before owing to their hectic schedule.

What are your thoughts on Anita's quarantine birthday celebrations? Are you missing all these actors on-screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

