Hina Khan doles out major fashion inspiration as she slays a polka dot outfit; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan is a true fashionista and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out her latest photos on Instagram.
Mumbai
Hina Khan is someone who has made a place for herself in the Indian television industry within a short period. The actress began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has come a long way now. It won’t be wrong to say that she is currently enjoying the best phase of her career with the good number of projects in her hand. Meanwhile, apart from her acting skills, Hina is also known for her unique style statement and fashion choice.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are hard to miss. Hina is wearing a black and white polka dot attire and she teams it up with a pair of neon yellow heels. Her outfit includes a monochrome spaghetti top and matching palazzos with polka dots all over it. Hina leaves her hair open as usual and her makeup game is also on point. 

Meanwhile, Hina Khan last appeared in the show Naagin 5 in which she played a short-lived role as Adi Naagin. Despite the fact, fans loved her performance in the supernatural drama. Many of her fans were left disappointed after she exited the show that now features Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Earlier this year, Hina Khan made her official debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked that was backed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Apart from that, the actress also has some interesting projects lined up. 

Also Read: Hina Khan says she does not mind 'romancing' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan onscreen

