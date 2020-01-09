Hina Khan doles out major fitness goals as she poses for PICS in vibrant athleisure; Check them out

Hina Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are sure to give us major fitness goals. Check out her latest pictures.

If there is one actress who has been the talk of the town off late, it is definitely . The stunning beauty is currently soaring high with success and has a lot of interesting projects coming up too. After having shown her acting prowess on the small – screen, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has now her eyes on making it big in Bollywood too. Well, it won’t be wrong to call Hina Khan an all – rounder, right?

Hina Khan also has a massive fan following on social media and she often keeps them updated with bits and pieces related to her life. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is known to be a fitness freak and often shares glimpses of her workout sessions on social media. Recently, Hina Khan has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing for the camera at the gym in vibrant athleisure consisting of a pink jacket and printed grey leggings.

Check out the latest pictures of Hina Khan below:

(ALSO READ: Hina Khan REVEALS a clutter breaking poster of 'Hacked' and leaves her fans curious; Take a look)

Well, one thing is for sure that the Hacked actress doles out major fitness goals whenever she shares the pictures of her post – workout sessions. On the professional front, Hina is all set to spread her magic in Bollywood with the movie Hacked which has been directed by Vikram Bhatt. The much – awaited movie is all set to hit the screens on February 7, 2020. Now, we are eagerly waiting for Hina’s first look from the movie to be released soon!

Credits :Instagram

Read More