Hina Khan doles out major hairstyle goals as she flaunts her double plaits in these PHOTOS

Hina Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen flaunting her double plaits. Check them out.

has been basking in the glow of success for a long time for all the obvious reasons. The actress was initially seen portraying the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post which she took part in the 11th season of Bigg Boss and the rest is history. Hina not only bagged the runner up title but it also paved a way for her to venture into a few other genres of entertainment apart from television.

The actress is frequently active on social media and often shares with her fans whatever is happening in her daily life. As we speak of this, the gorgeous diva has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen flaunting double plaits. It won’t be wrong to say that this particular hairstyle perfectly suits Hina as she poses in front of the camera. The actress is seen wearing a black and white gingham print top teamed up with a pair of matching pants in the pictures. These were clicked by Hina after a rigorous workout session at home. She goes completely sans makeup here and still manages to look pretty.

Check out the pictures below:

As we can see, the actress makes some quirky expressions in a few of the pictures. On the work front, Hina Khan began this year by making her debut in Bollywood officially with the movie Hacked. The mystery thriller has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. Of late, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress appeared in a short movie titled Smartphone that has received a positive response from the audience. Hina has opted for a completely de-glam avatar to feature in the same.

