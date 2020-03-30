Hina Khan doles out Monday Motivation with her workout video amid lockdown and inspires us to sweat it out too

Hina Khan has been following her workout regimen amidst the lockdown and her recent workout video will inspire you to kick start your week on a healthy note. Check it out.

Among the popular TV stars, ’s name shines right at the top. The diva is known for her stellar performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is also a style icon. From her looks to a workout regimen, fans want to know everything about Hina. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Hina is also confined to her home and hence, cannot workout at the gym. However, that doesn’t stop her from sweating it out at home.

Recently, Hina took to Instagram to share her workout videos in which she is seen sweating it out in her building itself. The diva is seen running around from one point to another, doing sit-ups, squats and more to sweat it out amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Besides turning a sketch artist, Hina is keeping her strength high by diligently working out even while being at home. She shared her workout videos and post workout glow and inspired fans to do the same.

In the video, Hina is seen clad in a black net top with pink shorts and a sports bralette with sneakers. As she went from one side to another, Hina worked hard to sweat it out in the video and left fans inspired. The diva has also been spending time with her family at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and has been urging people to stay indoors as well. Recently, Hina went live with Pinkvilla and revealed how Coronavirus lockdown affected her Cannes International Film Festival schedule. On the work front, Hina will be seen in an Indo-Hollywood film, Country Of Blind. She will be seen playing a visually impaired girl in the same.

Check out Hina’s workout video:

