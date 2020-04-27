Hina Khan doles out ‘quarantine workout’ goals in style as she sweats it out at home amid lockdown; Watch

Hina Khan shells out quarantine workout goals as she works out at home amid lockdown; Take a look

We all know that is a fitness enthusiast and prior to the lockdown, this former Bigg Boss contestant used to hit the gym religiously every day. However, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, since all of us are quarantined at home, Hina Khan, obviously, cannot hit the gym, however, that hasn’t deterred her spirits as the actor has turned her terrace and balcony into her gym. That’s right! Today, Hina Khan took to social media to share a video wherein she is seen working out, in what looks like her balcony, and in the said video, this Hacked actress is seen doing arm exercises.

Alongside the video, Hina wrote, “#QuarantineWorkout Don’t count the days Make the days count.. #WorkOutInStyle #WorkOutWithHinaKhan ..” In the video, Hina Khan is seen wearing a crop top and black jeggings, and as always, her gym look is on point. Well, we all know that Hina Khan is observing her rozas amid Ramzan and what is amazing is that despite roza, this actress is working out. After observing her first roza, Hina Khan shared a photo on Instagram wherein she was seen sporting an Indian look, and alongside, Hina prayed for all those who are affected by the novel coronavirus. "Ramadan Kareem... Let's make Dua... Let's pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis,” she captioned the picture. In the photo, Hina covered her head with a yellow hijab.

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic, Hina Khan has been urging everyone to stay indoors and also, the actress has been sharing photos and videos on social media showing everyone how to stay safe. In a series of videos, Hina Khan showed how to sanitize groceries and how to make DIY masks. On the work front, Hina’s short film titled Smartphone released on April 24 on Ullu aap. In the film, Hina plays a small-town girl, Suman, who hails from Kasganj and in the film, she will be seen in a never seen before avatar as her character Suman, is an ordinary small-town girl who wears saris, bindi, bangles and sindoor.

