Hina Khan doles out mid week motivation as she shares sneak peek of her Pilates sesh; Watch

Hina Khan was last seen in Unlock starring Kushal Tandon and prior to it, she was seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, and Smartphone.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since we are not papping out and about the city, this Hacked actress is making sure to update her fans via social media. From her sun-kissed selfies, workout videos to cooking session and loved-up photos with beau Rocky Jaiswal, Hina Khan makes sure to update her Instagram with her daily updates and today, Hina Khan brightened up our dull Wednesday afternoon by posting her Pilates sesh on Instagram. Due to the pandemic, since gyms are shut, Hina Khan has been doing Pilates in her building with a trainer and in the said video, Hina Khan is seen doing some stretching and other hard core exercises

In the video, Hina Khan’s gym look is on point as she is seen wearing mini shorts and tee and as always, she nails it. Now on the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the web show- Unlock opposite and during an interview, when Hina was asked that since Unlock is sort of edgy, did the character take a toll on her since it has grey shades and to this, Hina said, “Yeah, it does, not just the character, such kind of story demands a certain level of attention, it is a dark script and one needs to be in that zone for most times on sets and end up taking it home. So, you really need to unwind yourself because it gets to you at so many levels. You start living in that zone. Of course, the film is on the darker side, and I have seen this concept in the West wherein an app talks to you, and I believe this is the first one in the Indian OTT space, so I am glad I got the opportunity to do it.”

Check out Hina Khan's workout video here:

Credits :Instagram

