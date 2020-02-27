Hina Khan dons the colour of sunshine in a floral jumpsuit and adds a touch of swag with shades; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan took to social media to share stunning photos in a yellow jumpsuit from her recent Goa vacation. The diva floored us all with her cool yet chic look. Check it out.

Among the most popular television stars who have also made their mark in Bollywood, ’s name shines right at the top. After having successfully made her footing in the TV industry, Hina recently made her debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. While the film managed to impress Hina’s fans, the diva didn’t just stop there. Every time Hina stepped out to promote her film, she gave fans style goals and made it hard for them to look away.

Recently, Hina jetted off to Goa with beau Rocky Jaiswal to attend a wedding. However, while she was away, she also enjoyed some ‘me time’ after the hectic promotions of Hacked. On Thursday, Hina took to Instagram to share some stunning clicks from her recent trip. But, what caught our attention in the photos was her gorgeous look which is the perfect beachwear. In the photos, Hina is seen clad in a yellow floral baggy jumpsuit with flats and hoop earrings.

(Also Read: Hina Khan is all smiles as she wins 'Television Star of the Decade' award; Fans say 'You deserve it')

However, it was Khan’s stunning and cool sunglasses that added a touch of swag to her whole look. The diva managed to strike several poses as she turned muse for the photographer. The diva totally won us over with her sunshine yellow look. And the icing on the cake was Hina’s sun-kissed photos. On the work front, Hina will now be seen in an Indo-Hollywood film, The Country Of Blind. In the same, she will be seen playing the role of a visually-impaired girl. For the same, Hina also trained at a blind school. It was a while back that the film was announced and Hina was excited to be a part of it.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest look:

