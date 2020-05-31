Hina Khan dons her chef hat again as she tires her hands at making biryani for the first time; Take a look

Hina Khan turned into a chef again as she cooked biryani in her kitchen for the first time on the special occasion of Eid, and it looks absolutely delicious. Take a look.

is an entertainer, and there's no doubt about that fact. Wondering why we called her an entertainer and not an actress? Well, there's so much more that Hina can do apart from acting. She's filled with talents and skills that leave us utterly surprised. Looking at her, we sometimes question ourselves, 'How can one person have so many talents, and can nail each one of them?' She can dance, sing, give us fitness goals, she can act, and so much more.

If you have seen Bigg Boss 11, you might know that there's something Hina is not really very good at. Yes, we're talking about cooking. However, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the actress has finally learnt to enter the kitchen and is honing her culinary skills. Just like many of us, Hina is also learning cooking amid quarantine and has been sharing glimpses of her quarantine cooking sessions with her fans on social media. Recently, the actress again donned the chef's hat as she tried her hands-on cooking biryani for the very first time. On the special occasion of Eid, Hina made mutton biryani at home for her family and posted a detailed video of her biryani making process on her Instagram handle for her fans.

This video also cast as a mutton biryani cooking tutorial, as the actress is seen sharing the step-by-step process of making the delicacy. From the marination to the final touch, Hina has given us the complete process of making mutton biryani at home, and we must say she is a good teacher also. Dressed in a black and pink kurta, Hina looks beautiful as ever, and the dedication that she has put into making it the perfect briyani for the auspicious occasion is noteworthy.

She captioned the video as, 'My first ever biryani attempt.. please don’t judge me. I am just a beginner Hope you will like it.' Well, Hina we appreciate the effort you are putting in learning the art of cooking and we know that whatever you make it will be delicious, as you make it with your love. Also, the fact that you tried making such a difficult dish is praiseworthy.

Here are some glimpses from Hina's mutton biryani cooking session at home amid quarantine:

Well, just like it looked beautiful, the briyani also tasted scrumptious, and Hina's family did give her the report card, wherein she got an 'A' for her first attempt. The happiness on her family members' faces after tasting the biryani spoke volumes of how delicious it would be. Moreover, they must be feeling lucky that now Hina has also learnt the art of cooking and is serving them with good delicacies every now and then.

In the past, Hina had cooked Bhatura's and pancakes, and they also turned out quite well. It feels like Hina is no more a beginner at cooking, but she just needs a little more practice to master this art also. We must say, Hina is a quick learner and this Eidi from her to her family is the best one. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

