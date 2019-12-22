Hina Khan dons a red and green bikini as she soaks up the sun in the Maldives; View Pics

Hina Khan has taken a break from her hectic schedule and chilling on the pristine beaches of Maldives. She has been taking to her Instagram to share her oh-so-hot pictures in bikini.

To say 2019 has been a great year for would be an understatement. Right from featuring as iconic Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, to walking down the red carpet in Cannes 2019 to featuring in a slew of projects including Bollywood movies, the year has been the one to remember for. The actress has taken a break from her hectic schedule and chilling on the pristine beaches of Maldives. She has been taking to her Instagram to share her oh-so-hot pictures in bikini.

Today, too the actress shared a series of photos. She had sported red and green tropical themed bikini and sunglasses and looked mesmerizing as ever. She tied her hair in a bun and let her earrings and sunglasses do the talking. She captioned the same as, "Smelling the sea, Feeling the sky @kurumba_maldives." She had earlier shared pictures in a black-white monokini. She captioned the same as, "Hina captioned the post: "There is no heaven on earth but there are pieces of it. My kinda happy place.. Meet me here in Maldives." She added the hashtags #BeachLife #FloatingBreakfast #WaterBaby to her post."

Speaking of the actress, she is also known for her sartorial sense. She sets the fashion bar higher with each outing with her amazing fashion choices. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was in the news recently as she featured in a music video titled Raanjhana. She shared screen space with Bigg Boss co-contestant and friend Priyank Sharma. She had earlier teased about the video and had captioned as, "We are madness. Raanjhana promotions," she captioned the post. This is the post we are talking about:

