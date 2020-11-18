Hina Khan dons a traditional outfit in her new PHOTOS but her expressions leave the fans awestruck

It seems like the festive season hasn't ended yet for Hina Khan as she has shared a few more pictures in traditional wear. Check them out here.

When we talk about the popular television divas of current times, among the first names that come to our minds is . The actress initially began her journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she played the role of the naïve and innocent Akshara. Post that, she participated in Bigg Boss 11 that proved to be a turning point in her career. Not only that but she also emerged as the first runner-up of the reality show.

Hina Khan loves to interact with her fans on social media and what better way to do it than posting some amazing pictures right! That is exactly what the actress has done as she shares a few pictures on her Instagram handle. She is wearing a red salwar kameez with embroidery work all over it. The actress also wears a pair of golden earrings and a hand chain bracelet that can be seen in the picture. Moreover, her killer expressions completely leave us swooning here!

Check out the pictures below:

The fans of the actress were quite excited when she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house sometime back as one of the Toofani seniors. Well, that is how she has also got another nickname now which is ‘Sher Khan.’ The actress along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan also mentored the present contestants of the season. The trio exited the reality show sometime back. Before that, Hina Khan also made a cameo appearance in the supernatural drama Naagin 5.

