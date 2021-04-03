Hina Khan drags beau Rocky Jaiswal for a picture in the gym; Couple nails the athleisure look

Actress Hina Khan posted a picture with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal as they worked out together in the gym. Take a look.

Actress is among the prominent names in the entertainment industry. She is also known for her remarkable acting and impeccable fashion sense. The actress has a huge fan following because of her stunning looks and sartorial choices. Hina Khan is a fitness enthusiast and very particular about her workout routine. The actress often shares pictures and videos of doing workout as well as post-workout shoots. Being a fitness lover, Hina Khan has found her perfect workout partner in beau Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina posted a story where she is enjoying her time in the gym with beau Rocky. The couple strikes a pose together for the picture. Hina Khan is seen donning grey athleisure along with red and black sneakers, whereas Rocky donned a sleeveless sports T-shirt along with gloves and sports shoes. It looks like she has dragged her boyfriend for clicking the picture as she wrote in the story “When you drag him for a picture… Ab tumhaare gym ka hi saara hai”.

The actress has been dating producer Rocky Jaiswal for a long time. They had met on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They worked together on the show for 8 years. The diva was loved more when she became a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss. She has worked on numerous other reality shows and TV serials like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, etc.

