Hina Khan drags beau Rocky Jaiswal for a picture in the gym; Couple nails the athleisure look
Actress Hina Khan is among the prominent names in the entertainment industry. She is also known for her remarkable acting and impeccable fashion sense. The actress has a huge fan following because of her stunning looks and sartorial choices. Hina Khan is a fitness enthusiast and very particular about her workout routine. The actress often shares pictures and videos of doing workout as well as post-workout shoots. Being a fitness lover, Hina Khan has found her perfect workout partner in beau Rocky Jaiswal.
Hina posted a story where she is enjoying her time in the gym with beau Rocky. The couple strikes a pose together for the picture. Hina Khan is seen donning grey athleisure along with red and black sneakers, whereas Rocky donned a sleeveless sports T-shirt along with gloves and sports shoes. It looks like she has dragged her boyfriend for clicking the picture as she wrote in the story “When you drag him for a picture… Ab tumhaare gym ka hi saara hai”.
See picture here-
The actress has been dating producer Rocky Jaiswal for a long time. They had met on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They worked together on the show for 8 years. The diva was loved more when she became a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss. She has worked on numerous other reality shows and TV serials like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, etc.
