Hina Khan is ecstatic as Naagin 5 premiere breaks record to become the Number 1 show of the channel; See Post

Hina Khan took to her social media handle to express her happiness as Naagin 5 premiere received a stupendous opening and became Number 1 show of the channel with its premiere episode. Here's what she said.
When Hina Khan joined the Naagin clan with the supernatural drama's fifth installment, the happiness of fans knew no boundary. They were extremely excited to see Hina Khan as the 'new Naagin.' While Hina had a short stint in Naagin 5, her mere presence and performance as Adi Naagin made many heads turn. Viewers showered so much love on Hina Khan in Naagin 5 that its premiere episode broke records to become the number 1 show on the channel, i.e. Colors TV. Yes, you read that right! 

The TRP reports are out, and Naagin 5's premiere episode has received a stupendous opening. Just a few moments ago, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to express her happiness over the overwhelming response Naagin 5 got in its first episode. Sharing her joy she wrote, 'Naagin season 5 premiere No 1 show on Colors. Congratulations team, We did it!' Not only Hina, but her ardent fans were also left ecstatic with this huge feat, and showered her with loads of love. Many called her the 'queen of TV,' and said that it was all because of her magic. 

Take a look at Hina Khan's post here: 

In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Hina had expressed her gratitude towards her fans for always being very supportive. She shared, 'It's my fans who have given me so much love and support that today in my journey as an actor, I am not only experimenting with various genres but also getting the opportunity to launch a season of India's most popular television cult series.' 

After Hina Khan's exit from Naagin 5, Surbhi Chandna has taken over as the lead of the show and will unravel the mysteries now. Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal are playing the male leads in Naagin season 5. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

