Hina Khan is elated to meet boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal 'after ages'; Shares a lovely PHOTO with him

Hina Khan has finally met her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal after a long time. The actress has expressed her happiness by sharing a lovely picture with him on social media.

is currently in the best phase of her career. The actress has undoubtedly been able to carve a niche for herself in the entertainment industry within a short span of time. For the unversed, Hina initially rose to fame by playing the role of the naive and innocent Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her fame rose to greater heights when she took part in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by .

On the personal front, the actress is currently enjoying her quarantine break with the rest of the family members in Mumbai. Apart from that, she has been giving a glimpse of her daily life on social media too thereby keeping her fans updated about the same. More often, she indulges in workout sessions and keeps on sharing the pictures and videos on Instagram. Hina is among the many celebs who have been keeping in touch with their fans amidst the lockdown.

It seems like the TV star’s happiness knew no bounds today as she finally got a chance to meet her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal after a long time. Hina has recently shared a picture with the latter on the photo-sharing app in which the two of them are seen lovingly posing together for the camera. The actress has added today’s date along with the same and also added a caption that reads, ‘after ages.’ Hina looks pretty in the picture clad in a floral black dress while Rocky, on the other hand, is wearing a white graphic t-shirt. Hina and Rocky have been dating each other for quite some time. Needless to say, they make for an adorable duo and their social media PDAs are proof!

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

Hina Khan recently celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr with the rest of her family members within the confines of their home the glimpses of which have been shared by her on social media too. The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress also sent greetings to her fans and well-wishers on the special occasion. Hina shared a few pictures of herself wearing a pretty pink salwar kameez at the festival.

On the professional front, Hina Khan is currently soaring high with success after the release of the short film Smartphone in which she plays the role of Suman. It has been released in a popular online streaming platform a few days back and has received a positive response from the audience. Most importantly, Hina’s de-glam avatar was loved by everyone in the same. Apart from this, the actress had a stellar start earlier this year with the movie Hacked which also marks her official debut in the Bollywood film industry. The mystery thriller has been helmed by noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Other than that, Hina Khan will soon be seen in her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind in which she plays the role of a blind girl.

