Hina Khan is elegance personified as she dons a gorgeous yellow gown; View Pics

, who nails all the looks to perfection, recently wowed us with an elegant look. The actress attended an event in Mumbai and she was seen in a head-to-toe yellow ensemble that made sure all eyes were on her. The outfit featured a long skirt that was ruched on the side and paired with a matching crop top. What stole the show was the large bow around the neck. Speaking of the actress, she is best known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as well as for portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up. She was in the news recently as the first poster from her upcoming movie Hacked was released yesterday. The stalker thriller is directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

The movie all set to hit the screens on February 7. Aside from Hina Khan, the movie also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar. "I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet is one such horror. It just takes one Hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life," Vikram Bhatt said in a statement. The movie follows the lives of a single woman and an obsessed hacker. The actress is also making her OTT debut with Damaged 2 alongside Adhyayan Suman.

